Why a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing in Kerala's Trivandrum airport

A United Kingdom (UK) Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night. The F-35 fighter jet is currently parked at the airport under tight security.(PTI)

The stealth aircraft, which is believed to have taken off from a British aircraft carrier operating in the region, touched down safely around 9:30 PM, according to airport sources.

According to airport sources, cited by PTI, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing after reporting low fuel mid-flight.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

Also Read | Kedarnath helicopter crash: 7 dead after chopper crash near shrine, 5th such incident in 2 months

Authorities at the airport quickly declared an emergency to facilitate a smooth and safe landing for the advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft.

Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, as required for any foreign military aircraft operating within Indian airspace, sources said.

The jet is currently parked at the airport under tight security.

IAF on British F-35 fighter jet emergency landing

Meanwhile, the Air Force officials have termed the emergency landing a routine diversion, stating it was fully aware of the situation, provided all necessary assistance, and is coordinating with relevant agencies.

"This is a normal occurrence of diversion by an F-35. The IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being provided, and the IAF is coordinating with all relevant agencies," the IAF said in their statement.

Also Read | Did India lose Rafales? Dassault CEO gives curt response on Pakistan's claim

The F-35 Lightning II, developed by the US-based Lockheed Martin and used by key NATO allies including the United Kingdom, is one of the most advanced fighter jets in service globally.

India-UK defence ties

The Indian Navy and the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG25) conducted a joint naval drill, commonly known as a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), in the western Arabian Sea earlier this week.

"UK CSG25 joined the Indian Navy for an exercise in the western Arabian Sea," read a post from the UK Carrier Strike Group.

The two-day exercise included various naval activities such as coordinated anti-submarine operations, tactical manoeuvres, unified control of helicopters, and professional exchanges between naval officers.