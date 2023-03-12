Home / India News / 'What if our youth start demanding Muslim rashtra': Maulana Tauqeer Raza

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 12, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Maulana Tauqeer Raza made a controversial remark as he said in the name of Ghar Wapsi, Muslim girls have been lured by Hindu organisations.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the national president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, said those who speak of Hindu Rashtra should be charged with sedition law. "What if tomorrow our youth start demanding Muslim rashtra?" Maulana Tauqeer Raza said. Interacting with the media in Moradabad and Rampur, he also questioned why only Muslims are being targetted by the bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh, LiveHindustan reported.

In his speech, he also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Dhritarashtra' as he condemned the recent demands for Khalistan, raised by self-proclaimed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. He said in the name of Ghar Wapsi, Muslim girls have been lured by Hindu organisations. Citing a survey, he said 10 lakh Muslim girls have been forcefully converted to Hinduism.

This is not the first time that Maulana made a controversial remark. In February, he reportedly reacted to the Bhiwani deaths and said if the country is going to be ruled by the stick, then Muslims too have sticks which are not weak either.

