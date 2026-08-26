What IMD said about Nepal flash floods: Glacier lake outburst, alert for Gandak river

As devastating flash floods in Nepal killed several people on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that a glacier lake outburst was reported from the Tibetan side, adding that the water is surging rapidly – an alert that is also applicable to Indian residents near the Gandak river.

A drone view of mud-covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. (Reuters)

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IMD predicted the downstream flow for the next 24 hours and said, “The flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream.”Follow live updates about Nepal floods here.

A sudden deluge, suspected by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to be a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating from Tibet, struck the upper tributaries on Wednesday morning, it said.

Deep Dive What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal? The flash floods in Nepal were primarily caused by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that originated from destabilized mountain rock masses near the Nepal-Tibet border. How is the Indian government responding to the Nepal floods? Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah of 'all possible humanitarian assistance' and indicated that India is coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts following the floods. What areas in Nepal are most affected by the flash floods? The northern districts of Rasuwa, Dhading, and Nuwakot have been severely impacted, with widespread destruction reported in villages along the Bhote Koshi River.

The weather agency also stated that the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, which feed directly into the Narayani/Gandak system, have experienced critical water surges. It noted that widespread destruction has hit northern Rasuwa.

The IMD, warning that the flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream, said, "High water levels are projected to converge at the Marshyangdi confluence at Mugling and push into the main Narayani (Gandak) channel."

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the agency informed that official emergency SMS and high-alert advisories have been activated for the riverbanks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the agency informed that official emergency SMS and high-alert advisories have been activated for the riverbanks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened in Nepal?

A flash flood originating in Tibet swept through several Nepal districts, resulting in widespread destruction.

In the flood, several people were killed and nearly 500 others, including 133 Indians, were missing, PTI reported.

It also reported that, according to preliminary study reports on analysis of satellite pictures, the flood occurred due to a rock slide caused by an unstable mountain rock mass lying near the Nepal-Tibet border.

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Visuals have surfaced from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.

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India offers assistance to Nepal

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," PM Modi posted on X.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.

Also Read | US issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid deadly flash floods: ‘Those who need urgent assistance…’

Embassy issues emergency contact information

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Following the devastation, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals who have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(with inputs from agencies)