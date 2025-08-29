What is Daruma Doll? PM Modi gets special gift in Japan

Chief priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple Rev Seishi Hirose in Tokyo gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Daruma Doll, a traditional Japanese doll symbolising good luck, on Friday. Rev Seishi Hirose, chief priest of Daruma ji Temple, presented a Daruma Doll to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo on Friday. .

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

What is Daruma Doll?

A Daruma Doll is a hollow, round, Japanese traditional doll modelled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism.

These dolls, though typically red and depicting the Indian monk, Bodhidharma, vary greatly in colour and design depending on region and artist.

What is its significance?

Believed to bring good luck, these dolls embody the Japanese idiom of “fall down seven times, get up eight”.

Traditionally, Japanese people colour one eye of the doll before setting a personal goal with the intention of achieving it.

The other eye remains blank until the goal is fulfilled. It acts as a constant reminder to act toward achieving your goal.

PM Modi meets former Japanese PMs

Earlier on Friday, Modi met with the former Japanese prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

Modi said that with the former Japanese PM Yoshihide, he discussed ways to deepen India-Japan cooperation.

"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Modi discussed the progress of India-Japan bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and other topics with Fumio Kishida.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India-Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors," he said.

Modi also addressed the India-Japan economic forum, where he pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development. He said that the world is not just watching India but also counting on it.

He echoed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's remarks at the forum and said, "Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership."

(With inputs from ANI)