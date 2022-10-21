‘What is he teaching?’: Mahua Moitra's jibe at Karnal mayor over Ram Rahim event

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took all her knives out once again to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the grant of parole to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Slamming Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta for addressing the infamous Dera Sacha Sauda chief as ‘Pitaji’ at a virtual 'Satsang' which was attended by many politicians, including several BJP leaders.

“Karnal mayor calls convicted rapist & murderer Ram Rahim ‘Pitaji’, says ‘come to Karnal & once again give message of 'swachhta' and bless us’. BJP needs this man to win elections? What is he teaching online? How to rape? How to murder?” the Trinamool leader tweeted.

Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta, along with deputy mayor Naveen Kumar, and senior deputy mayor Rajesh Saggi were among those from the poll-bound Haryana unit of the saffron party who attended the ‘Satsang’.

Moitra's comments come days after the 55-year-old – who enjoys a huge following in the northern states, especially Haryana – was released on parole for 40 days after serving a jail term of 20 years for raping 2 women disciples. What stirred a controversy was that Rahim's parole comes just ahead of by-elections in Haryana.

In a previous tweet, Moitra had hit out at the saffron party as several party leaders attended the rape convict's event.

“What next - BJP declaring ”Rapists' Day" as a national holiday? Rape convict Ram Rahim gets parole again, hosts satsang attended by a host of BJP Haryana leaders," she had tweeted.

Defending his release, Dera spokesperson Jitendra Khurana said that any accused “as per the law” gets 70 days of parole in a year. “'Baba' (Rahim) also took 40 days' parole on Saturday and he was on 30 days' parole earlier. He got parole as per the law and it has nothing to do with the upcoming election,” Khurana said, speaking to the press.

Ram Rahim has also been convicted for his involvement in the murder of journalist Ran Chander Chhatrapati. On October 8, 2021, a special CBI court also convicted him and four others in connection with the death of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

