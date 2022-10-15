Dera chief Ram Rahim to spend 40-day parole at his Baghpat ashram

MEERUT: Out on parole for 40 days, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan arrived at his Barnawa (Baghpat)-based ashram on Saturday morning. He was accompanied by family members and his controversial disciple Honeypreet Singh.

Convicted of rape and murder, Ram Rahim has been serving his jail sentence in Sunaria jail of Rohtak (Haryana). Soon after reaching the Barnawa ashram on Saturday, he went live on social media and directed his disciples to maintain discipline during his 40-day stay.

Ram Rahim had earlier come to this ashram, spread over hundreds of acres, on June 17 when he was given a 30-day parole. Later, on July 18, he was taken back to the Sunaria jail. Recently, he appealed for another parole, this time for 40 days, and the court granted his request after receiving no objection from either the Baghpat police or the administration.

Manish Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, has said that adequate security arrangement has been made in and around the ashram for Ram Rahim’s stay. His followers have been asked to not gather in large numbers. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close vigil on the dera chief and his followers during the parole period.

The cop added, “The Dera chief has been asked to not conduct any program without seeking necessary permission from the district administration.”