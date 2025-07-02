‘What is my fault?’: Punjab man's world shattered after parents killed in Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor

A 57-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Ferozepur, who was injured when missile debris fell on his home during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in May, died on Tuesday in Ludhiana. Lakhwinder Singh, 55, one of the three members of a family injured in a Pakistani drone strike at Khai Pheme Ki village in Ferozepur district on May 9, succumbed to his injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday night. (HT file photo)

According to a report by PTI, the farmer, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Khai Pheme Ke village in Ferozepur district, had been on a ventilator for the last few days at Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after his condition deteriorated.

Singh got injured when debris from a Pakistani drone fell on his house during the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor on May 9. His wife, 50-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur, and their son, 24-year-old Jaswinder Singh, had also received burn injuries.

The trio was rushed to a hospital in Ferozepur, but they were later shifted to DMCH in Ludhiana, where Sukhwinder Kaur succumbed to her injuries on May 13.

"Earlier, I lost my mother, and now my father passed away,” the couple's son, who has been discharged after treatment, said of his father's death.

Jaswinder said that he is yet to receive his father's body, and nobody from the administration has turned up to offer any kind of help.

"What is my fault? All I am left with is five acres of land for farming. I am still recovering from the injuries in my legs,” he said.

Operation Sindoor and the aftermath

India carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 7. Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the strikes were in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including 25 tourists.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days.

Multiple aerial attacks were carried out by Pakistan at many places along western India's borders, including in Punjab, which were effectively thwarted by the Indian security forces before a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10.