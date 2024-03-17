What is Noida snake venom case in which Elvish Yadav is reportedly arrested?

YouTuber and Big Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with the snake venom case. He will be produced before the court today, reported news agency ANI citing DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra. This comes a month after the forensic reports of samples taken from the alleged rave party in Noida last year confirmed that they were snake venom of Cobra and Krait snake species.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav