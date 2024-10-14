What is ossification test, which one of Baba Siddique murder accused underwent

Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the persons accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was subjected to an ossification test to determine whether he was a minor in front of a Mumbai court. Police personnel escort the two accused identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap to Esplanade Court (Deepak Salvi)

According to his lawyer, Dharmaraj Kashyap, was a minor, a claim which was disproved by the test on Monday. Kashyap was sent to police custody until October 21 by Mumbai's Esplanade court.

Kashyap had claimed he was 17, while his Aadhar showed his age as 19.

Ossification is the process of bone formation that occurs in humans from infancy until the end of their adolescent stage.

Here's everything we know about the ossification test:

What is an ossification test?

An ossification test is a medical procedure that analyses bones in order to determine age.

This test involves taking x-rays of certain bones in the body, such as the clavicle, sternum, and pelvis, to determine the degree of growth in our bones. These bones are chosen because they tend to undergo the most dramatic changes in their form as a person ages.

Because certain bones harden and fuse with each other at certain ages according to a human's developmental stage, the bones can be a way of marking age.

While courts often make use of this methods such as the Baba Siddique case, these tests are not considered the most accurate.

The Supreme Court has held that, “Courts have always held that the evidence afforded by radiological examination is no doubt a useful guiding factor for determining the age of a person but the evidence is not of a conclusive and incontrovertible nature”, reported The Times of India.