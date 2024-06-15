What is Smritivan Museum, shortlisted for Unesco's Prix Versailles Award 2024?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's Smritivan memorial in the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024. Smritivan: Museum in memory of Gujarat earthquake victims listed for UNESCO's Prix Versailles Award.

“Smritivan in Kutch is a tribute to those we lost in the tragic Earthquake of 2001. It is a reminder of human resilience and courage as well. Glad that this Museum has found a place on the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024,” Modi posted on X.

Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been shortlisted by Unesco as one of the seven most beautiful museums for the prestigious Prix Versailles Award. Announced each year at Unesco since 2015, the Prix Versailles is a series of architectural competitions that shine a light on the finest contemporary projects worldwide.

Unesco's Prix Versailles said the seven newly opened or reopened museums simultaneously serve creativity, are the reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency, and leave extraordinary imprints on their environments. The shortlisted museums will all be competing for three 2024 World Titles – Prix Versailles, Interior and Exterior – whose laureates will be announced at Unesco headquarters by late November, the release added.

It is a matter of pride for Gujarat that an Indian museum has received global recognition for the first time in this manner for its expression of local culture and nature conservation, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in the post.

Here's all you need to know about Smritivan: