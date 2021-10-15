'What is the Centre doing?': Raut's retort to Bhagwat's drug menace claim

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reacted to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat's allegation that the use of narcotics is increasing in India. Raut’s retort came after Mohan Bhagwat, during his annual Vijaya Dashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, said that drugs were coming into India from bordering countries and the money generated is being used for anti-national activities.

Bhagwat also said the Centre is doing its best to control the menace and urged families to incorporate the right values in their children so that drug addiction can be prevented

“If he (Mohan Bhagwat) says something, it has significance. If money generated from drugs and narcotics is being used against the country, then what is the Centre doing. Who is heading the Centre?” Raut asked.

Raut said that when it was decided that demonetisation will be enforced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that it will stop the drug mafia. “But if this (drug mafia) has not been stopped, then the RSS chief's concerns are correct and we support it as well,” the Sena MP told reporters.

The political debate over the drugs issue comes amid two cases—the Mumbai cruise ship drugs raid involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the Mundra drug haul case where 3,000 kilograms of drugs were seized.

While Aryan Khan will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for another six days and order on his bail plea will be passed on October 20, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at five locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) linked to the Mundra port case. This was the second in a series of raids carried out by the central agency on October 9 in connection with the case.