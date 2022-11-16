‘What kind of nationalism is this?': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Agnipath

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the Agnipath Scheme, claiming that any Agniveers will be unemployed for the rest of their lives after training for six months and working for the country for four years.

"The Modi government says that become Agniveer, take training for six months, work for four years in the Indian Army and then become unemployed for the rest of your lives. What kind of nationalism is this? They are playing with youths' sentiments in the name of Agniveer," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi claimed they are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution. "Farmer's basic needs are diesel, petrol, gas cylinders but the current government hiked the rates of these things," Gandhi said

Gandhi on Monday said the Centre's Agnipath recruitment process for the armed forces, currency note ban, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) policies were three policies implemented to instil fear in the public.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been walking with Gandhi, attacked the Centre over the poor condition of roads in Maharashtra as compared to other states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, where they completed the yatra.

The Maharashtra leg of the yatra continued on Wednesday in Washim district.

The mass-contact initiative by the Congress party will travel 382 km through five Maharashtra districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 3,570 km through 12 states before arriving in Jammu and Kashmir in January, covering a distance of nearly 150 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

