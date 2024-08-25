What NDMC said on porn clip on advertisement board in Delhi's Connaught Place

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Delhi Police after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area. The video clip, which lasted a few seconds, was later removed from the board with the help of officials.(HT photo)

The incident took place on Thursday night when a passersby spotted the porn video being run on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in Connaught Place's H Block, the officials said.

The video clip, which lasted a few seconds, was later removed from the board with the help of officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The NDMC, which has jurisdiction over the area, said in a statement that the incident could be a case of “hacking” by advanced technology, according to PTI.

The NDMC said it operates two types of panels in the areas under its jurisdiction-- one for advertisement and another for an interactive touchscreen.

"Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas," the statement read.

The civic body further noted that this incident is "one of its kind" and added that it was trying to determine how the firewall was breached.

An unidentified police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigations are on to nab the culprits behind the incident.

Last year, an obscene clip was accidentally played for three minutes on multiple advertisement screens at platform number 10 at Patna railway junction, causing outrage.

The obscene content started playing on multiple screens at around 9.30 am and continued for three minutes before being taken down. Some passengers even recorded the entire episode and shared it on social media.