What next for Siddaramaiah? Congress leader reveals his plan after stepping down as Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah, who submitted his resignation as Karnataka chief minister on Thursday, has said that he would continue to remain active in Karnataka politics. The veteran leader clearly put to rest speculation that he would move to national politics or Rajya Sabha. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he would continue to serve the state as an MLA. (PTI)

Speaking at a press conference shortly after submitting his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command had offered him a Rajya Sabha berth, but he declined the proposal.

“They have asked me to Rajya Sabha, I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics. I have two more years as an MLA, I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics. I have given my resignation on my own accord,” Siddaramaiah said.

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The outgoing chief minister also made it clear that the decision on Karnataka’s next CM would rest with the Congress leadership and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

“Whoever the high command and CLP chooses will be the CM of the state,” he said.

Leadership transition in Karnataka Congress Siddaramaiah's remarks came amid dramatic political developments in Karnataka, with the Congress leadership moving ahead with a long-discussed leadership transition in the state. There is still suspense over who will be the next chief minister.

Sources had earlier indicated that Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar was the frontrunner to take over.

The transition follows months of speculation over a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress, a formula that had repeatedly surfaced since the party’s emphatic victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah had earlier maintained publicly that there was no formal agreement on rotational chief ministership, even as party insiders acknowledged intense negotiations between factions loyal to him and Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah to remain key player in state politics Despite stepping down, Siddaramaiah signalled that he would continue to play a significant role in Karnataka politics.

A mass leader with a strong Ahinda support base - representing minorities, backward classes and Dalits - Siddaramaiah remains one of the Congress's most influential figures in the state.

Congress leaders said the party would look to leverage Siddaramaiah’s experience during the remainder of the Assembly term and in preparations for future elections.

The Congress Legislature Party is expected to formally elect its new leader later on Thursday, following consultations with central observers deputed by the party high command.