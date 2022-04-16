'Every Indian paying price for hate fueled by BJP, RSS', says Rahul Gandhi on communal violence reports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of fueling hate in the country. “Every Indian is paying the price for the hate fueled by BJP-RSS,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

In his tweet, he also shared an article written by Congress president Sonia Gandhi where she accused the BJP-led central government of 'the rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression' and ‘crimes against minorities.’

The tweet comes as several incidents of violence have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone after an alleged attack on processions for Ram Navami.

In the article titled ‘A virus rages among us’, published in <i>The Indian Express</i>, Sonia Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘silence’ on the rising communal violence in the country.

"There is much talk by the prime minister of acknowledging India’s multiple diversities. But the harsh reality is that under this ruling dispensation, the rich diversities that have defined and enriched our society for centuries are being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden faultlines and make them more firmly entrenched," she wrote.

The Congress chief also questioned the PM’s silence over the reports of violence and wrote, “What prevents the prime minister from coming down unambiguously and publicly against hate speech, whichever quarter it may emanate from?”

Sonia added that the ‘offenders’ in India seem to enjoy ‘some sort of official patronage’ since they roam freely and manage to get away with ‘atrocious and prosecutable statements.’ “An apocalypse of hatred, bigotry, intolerance and untruth is engulfing our country today. If we don’t stop it now, it will damage our society beyond repair,” she added.

Violence between members of two communities was reported hours before the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone last Sunday.

Following this, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government razed houses of some people, mostly Muslims, who were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession.

