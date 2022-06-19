What top military officers said on Agniveers' intake, salary and more: 10 points

Top military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force held a press briefing Sunday to offer clarifications on the contentious 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme that has triggered violent protests from armed forces aspirants. Lt General Anil Puri, Air Marshal SK Jha, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Adjutant General Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa were part of the briefing.

Lt General Anil Puri told reporters the 'Agnipath' scheme - under which recruits will serve for four years before 75% are retired - is a long-pending initiative - which the central government has defended saying it is the result of two years of planning - designed to lower the age-profile of the armed forces and increase combat-readiness.

The officials also made it clear that despite widespread protests 'Agnipath' will not be rolled back, and that concessions offered by various union ministries and state governments was 'pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson' that followed the scheme's announcement.

Here are the top points from the briefing:

> "Over the next four-five years intake (of soldiers) will be between 50,000 and 60,000, and this will subsequently increase to between 90,000 and one lakh," Lt Gen Puri, the Additional Secretary from the Department of Military Affairs, said, adding, "We've started small at 46,000 (intake announced for 2022) to analyse the scheme... and build up capacity."

> 'Agnipath' recruits - who will be called Agniveers - will be paid ₹30,000 per month ( ₹21,000 in-hand) for the first year and this will increase to ₹40,000 ( ₹28,000 in-hand) per month in the fourth year, according to details released by the Air Force.

> Total pay will therefore be around ₹16.7 lakh, to which a Seva Nidhi package of ₹11.71 lakh (with interest) will be added, resulting in total pay of ₹23.34 lakh. "'Agniveers' will be eligible for normal allowance when stationed in areas like Siachen and there will be no discrimination in service conditions," Lt Gen Puri stressed.

> The family of 'Agniveers' will get compensation for ₹1 crore if she/he sacrifices her/his life in service of the nation.

> Announcements regarding reservations for 'Agniveers' - such as 10% jobs in the Central Armed Police Force or Assam Rifles, as announced by the union home ministry - were pre-planned, the officials stressed. There will also be reservations in PSUs in the defence sector and Coast Guard, as well as courses to help 75% of retired 'Agniveers' in transition period.

> On the question of what 75% of recruits will do when they retire, the Lt Gen pointed out: "Around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three services every year. No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement..."

> The officials, however, also warned those who participated in anti-'Agnipath' protests, saying that they would not be eligible to join the armed forces. "There is no place for indiscipline in the armed forces. All candidates will have to give a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson or violence... if any FIR is lodged against them, they can't join... police verification will be done," Lt Gen Puri said.

> Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Navy's Chief of Personnel said specific recruitment guidelines will be issued by June 25. From November 21 the first naval 'Agniveers' will begin training at the base in Chilka in Odisha. Both female and male 'Agniveers' will be recruited, he said,.

> "Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different ships. We have decided that under the 'Agnipath' scheme we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also," he said.

> The Air Force will begin registrations on June 24 and the process for online examination for the first phase of recruitment will begin a month later, Air Marshal SK Jha, the Air Force's Personnel in-charge, said. Training for the first batch of 'Agniveers' could commence by December 30, he added.

