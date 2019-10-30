‘What was the need?’ Shiv Sena questions govt over EU team’s visit to Kashmir

india

Even as it sparred with the Bharatiya Janata Party over power sharing in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Central Government’s decision to allow a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Kashmir to see first-hand the ground situation there following the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status.

The EU delegation’s visit was marred by the killings of six non-Kashmiri labourers by militants in Kulgam’s Katrasoo village. Their arrival triggered violent protests as people set up human blockades and shopkeepers shuttered businesses. At least four people were injured after security forces fired pellets on the protestors.

The 23-member team of parliamentarians landed in the Valley on Tuesday in the first visit by any international delegation to the Valley after August 5, when Parliament passed resolutions to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union territories. This was followed by communication lockdown and other restrictions in the Valley, some of which have since been lifted.

In an editorial in Saamna, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena, the party while praising the Central Government for scrapping Article 370 questioned the need for allowing the EU delegation to visit the state. “What was the need to allow the EU delegation when everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir? Kashmir is not an international subject,” said the editorial. It warned that it could only strengthen the hands of the opponents who want to internationalise the issue.

It further said “You are opposed to the interference by the UN then how come the inspection by the EU delegation is acceptable to you? Is this checking by the EU delegation not an attack on India’s freedom?

In conclusion, the editorial hoped that the EU members would peacefully enjoy their stay and go instead of damaging the situation and said the Kashmir situation was a war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which had been won by the Narendra Modi-led Government.

Old allies, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, after winning the Assembly elections together, are fighting over formation of government, with Shiv Sena insisting on rotational Chief Ministership, a condition not acceptable to BJP.

On Tuesday, the tussle took a new turn when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened to explore “other options”, despite which BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis asserted that he would be the Chief Minister for entire 5-year period.

