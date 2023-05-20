'What's next?' Raghav Chadha asks if Centre will control all non-BJP states

AAP MP Raghav Chadha trained his gun on the Centre and asked whether the government is also planning a constitutional amendment that any state ruled by a non-BJP government will be transformed into a centrally administered territory. The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to "overrule" the Supreme Court order which empowered the Delhi government over the LG in administrative issues. In the ordinance brought by the Centre, LG has been given sole discretion in deciding the matters relating to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the ordinance is contempt of the electorate.

"What next?! A constitutional amendment that any state that votes into power a non-BJP government will be stripped of its legislature and transformed into a centrally administered territory?" Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The ordinance is not only a contempt of court but also a contempt of the electorate, Raghav Chadha tweeted adding that it is a violation of federalism, constitutional powers given to elected governments and the principle of accountability of civil services to ministers.

The Centre on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the earlier verdict which vested the administrative powers to the government. But before that, it brought the ordinance already challenging the verdict. The AAP said it will approach the Supreme Court challenging the ordinance.

The ordinance will be opposed in Parliament as well, the AAP said.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. In the ordinance, the Centre has created a separate service commission for Delhi -- National Capital Civil Service Authority.

