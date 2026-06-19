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WhatsApp hacked, text to CFO: How ex-PM's son, a former MP, lost 7.68 crore to cyber fraud

The scam reportedly took place between June 12 and 16 as the scammers posed as Naresh Gujral after hackehis WhatsApp account.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 09:02 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh | Edited by Sana Fazili
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Naresh Gujral, son of former prime minister IK Gujral, was defrauded of 7.68 crores by scammers who impersonated him and tricked his company’s chief finance officer (CFO) into transferring the massive amount through at least four real-time gross settlement (RTGS) transactions last week.

On June 12, CFO of Naresh's company allegedly received a WhatsApp message from a number with Naresh's profile picture.(Representative Image)

After he filed a complaint, the case was handed to the Delhi Police’s special cyber crime investigation unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), which has claimed to have frozen 4.28 crore of the total amount so far, HT reported earlier.

“On the complaint of Naresh Gujral, an FIR was registered on June 16. Immediate action was taken and an amount of 4.28 crore out of the total defrauded amount of 7.68 crore has been marked as lien/hold in various banks. Efforts are being made to apprehend the persons involved in the fraud,” deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Vinit Kumar told HT.

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Initial probe revealed that the scammers hacked into the WhatsApp account, impersonated Naresh Gujral, and tricked his employee into transferring the money, a police official told HT on the condition of anonymity.

The money was routed into three-four accounts, though nearly 70% of it has been frozen, the official said.

The transactions went unnoticed

The employee of Naresh's company reportedly felt that the money transfers were a part of routine transactions for the business. However, the bank flagged the transaction on account of huge sums of money involved. The scam came to light only on June 16 when Singh sensed something fishy about the transactions and informed Naresh's daughter about it.

When she checked with her father about it, he denied giving any such instructions to the CFO. That is when the family realised that they had fallen prey to an online scam.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

cyber fraud scam online frauds naresh gujral delhi police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / WhatsApp hacked, text to CFO: How ex-PM's son, a former MP, lost 7.68 crore to cyber fraud
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