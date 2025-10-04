When a man entered Delhi court video call in undergarments, smoking and drinking

Video-conferencing can help with more efficient court proceedings, and reduce security hassles too. But when someone just barges in, and ignores that it's a court — or a public place of any kind at all — it can result in the police coming to get them. Man arrested for disrupting curt proceedings is a history-sheeter.(Representative image)

That is what happened to a man named Mohammed Imran from Gokulpuri in New Delhi, who had no business being in front of the judge in any case on the day. He not only came to the camera in his undergarments, but with a cigarettes in hand, and a drink to go with it, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

He is a veteran of cases, an active history-sheeter with over 50 previous cases of robbery, snatching, and other offences registered across Delhi, police said.

This appearance meant another case registered against him on September 22 on a complaint by the record-keeper of the Tis Hazari Courts.

How did he enter court video call?

Imran has some technical skills as a former air-conditioner mechanic, but he did not need any hacking skills for the court barge-in.

He reportedly told the police upon arrest that he learned about the WebEx videoconferencing platform of the court from an acquaintance, and simply joined the court proceedings out of curiosity. He allegedly acknowledged that he attended sessions in his undergarments, smoked cigarettes, and consumed alcohol during the virtual hearings, on September 16 and 17.

What did he do on video call, and later?

He used the name ‘Akib Akhlak’ for it, deputy commissioner of police Raja Banthia said in a statement.

He was repeatedly instructed to leave, but continued to enter and stay on. Further probe is on to find how he repeatedly got entry.

Technical analysis of IP addresses and call data records revealed he used multiple fake email IDs and frequently changed locations, complicating tracking efforts.

"Using local intelligence and manual searches, the team traced the accused to Chaman Park, Old Mustafabad, and arrested him from his residence," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered a mobile phone, a SIM card, and a router used by the accused in committing the offence, PTI reported,

He was last released from jail in September 2021, and had since resumed criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and violations under the Arms Act, to fund his addiction to drugs and alcohol, police said.