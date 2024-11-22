When and where to track Maharashtra election results. Details here

The highly anticipated results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are set to be out on November 23, with the counting of votes taking place that day for the polls in which the ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 took place in a single phase on November 20, with a voter turnout of about 66.05 being recorded.(ANI)

As voters eagerly anticipate the outcome, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am for all the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra on November 23, and the trends will start coming in soon after.

Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 is also taking place on November 23.

Where can one check official results of Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections?

For those looking to stay updated, the results can be tracked on various platforms, including live updates from trusted news sources. While results will be available on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and across all major news channels, including hindustantimes.com, which will be providing real-time comprehensive coverage of the election results through including detailed live blogs.

To check results on EC website tomorrow, click here

In addition to ECI website ,TV broadcasts and news websites, election results can also be tracked on YouTube channels of news channels.

What time will Maharashtra election results be announced?

As counting of votes happens in multiple rounds, the final official outcome or results are expected to be out only by Saturday evening, however, trends start coming in shortly after ballots are opened for the vote-count.

The counting of postal ballots will be done first at 8 am.

Mumbai City recorded the least polling, with a turnout of 52.65 per cent, while the highest was recorded at Gadchiroli.

The majority mark in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is 145, the number any alliance or party needs to crack to be able to form government in the state.

The results are unfolding against a backdrop of political turbulence in the state. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a clear majority, but Shiv Sena soon left the alliance and partnered with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. A subsequent split in Shiv Sena led to one faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction retained the original Shiv Sena name despite opposition from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. The NCP also divided in 2003, with one group, led by Ajit Pawar, keeping the original name, while the other camp under Sharad Pawar split off.