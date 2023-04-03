'BJP fears...': Cong, Thackeray's Sena counter-attack over Ram Navami clashes

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party Monday over Ram Navami clashes in Bengal and other states last week, accusing prime minister Narendra Modi's outfit of 'incit(ing) riots... sponsored and targeted violence' before elections or in opposition-ruled states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When BJP realises it is getting weakened, then they incite riots and polarise people..." Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

Sanjay Raut, ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's strongman, said, "Violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored and targeted by BJP... wherever elections are near or where BJP is weak, there are riots."

The attack on the BJP - the Congress and Thackeray's Sena are allies - comes as Modi's party preps for a potentially crucial Karnataka election next month ahead of polls in eight other states and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress, Thackeray's Sena and other opposition parties have united on several issues over the past months as they bid to challenge the BJP in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The conviction of ex-Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case - by a court in Gujarat - has added further impetus to that unity, with even the Trinamool and Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi appearing to soften.

Violence during Ram Navami processions were reported from several states, including Bihar and Maharashtra and BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh last week, with clashes in Bengal making particularly large headlines.

In Bengal, the BJP's state unit has attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, claiming orchestrated violence against 'Ram bhakts' and a 'deteriorating law and order' situation.

READ | Ram Navami clashes in Bengal’s Hooghly; BJP MLA 'injured'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP's chief in Bengal, has twice written to union home minister Amit Shah; on Sunday he claimed attacks had 'not yet been stopped'.

READ | 'Bangal mein BJP ayegi toh...': Babul Supriyo on Howrah violence

Majumdar also tweeted accusing Banerjee of ' targeting Hindus' and claimed a fresh attack in Howrah on Sunday, in which BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was participating, and said 'his vehicle was torched'. BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was reportedly injured, as were several police personnel.

READ | Fresh violence erupts in Hooghly during BJP's Shobha yatra: Video

This morning police said large gatherings had been banned and internet services (in some places of Howrah) was cut till 10 pm to maintain order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling Trinamool has handed over investigations into Ram Navami clashes in Bengal to the Criminal Investigation Department and has blamed the BJP.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI the incidents were ‘pre-planned'. "These people are trying to create unrest in the name of Ram Navami."

Meanwhile, Ram Navami violence in Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram districts led to the death of one person and injuries to at least 10 people.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar - who controversially dumped ex-allies the BJP for Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal last year - has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and blamed 'some people indulging in 'gadbad' (wrongdoing)... trying to disrupt communal harmony'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District officials have refuted reports of people fleeing from affected areas.

With input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON