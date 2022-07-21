When Droupadi Murmu lost her husband, 2 sons | 5 things to know about her family

Droupadi Murmu is tipped to become the first tribal president of India as the counting of the votes for the presidential election takes place in Parliament on Thursday. The former governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu has come to the centre of attention, adulation and controversies in the past few days -- after her name was announced as the NDA's presidential candidate for the top constitutional post. Opposition leaders termed Droupadi Murmu as a 'rubber stamp' while a Congress leader said she represents an evil philosophy of India. Also Read: 5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu's political career

Here are 5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu's family, and personal life.

1. Droupadi Murmu suffered many personal tragedies. Between 2009 and 2014, she lost her husband, two sons, mother and brother.

2. In 2009, one of her sons died under mysterious circumstances. According to reports dating back to 2009, Laxman Murmu (25) was found in an unconscious state in his bed. Her husband Shyam Charam Murmu died following a cardiac arrest in 2014.

3. In 2012, Droupadi Murmu lost her second son in a road accident.

4. Murmu's daughter Itishree Murmu works at a bank and is married to Ganesh Hembram, who is a rugby player.

5. Before starting her political career, Droupadi Murmu was a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Centre at Rairangpur in Odisha.

Ahead of Thursday's results, Droupadi Murmu's aunt said Droupadi struggled a lot throughout her life. "During our time, we the girls were always told what will you do by studying. People used to ask her what will she be able to do. Now she proved to them what she can do," she said to ANI.

"Murmu proved that women can do anything. She was always a studious person. We have lots of memories with her. I am her aunt however, I am younger than her. I have learnt a lot from her. I think through her story, everyone should learn that women are no less and can achieve anything," Saraswati Murmu, who is Droupadi's aunt but younger than her, said.

