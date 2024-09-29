‘When terrorists kill Hindu soldiers…': Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Mehbooba Mufti's Nasrallah solidarity

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for expressing “solidarity” with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.



"Right now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli army killed Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrullah. That is their country's business. But today, in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti says she will not campaign because she is sad that Hasan Nasrullah has been killed. I want to ask Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, and Rahul Gandhi: When terrorists kill Hindu soldiers, do you feel sad or not?" ANI quoted Sarma as saying at an election rally in poll-bound Haryana's Sonipat.



Sarma's attack comes a day after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her poll campaign on Sunday “in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah.”



“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti had posted on X.



The BJP has slammed Mufti over her gesture towards the slain Hezbollah leader.



“Why does Hassan Nasarullah's death pain Mehbooba Mufti? When Hindus in Bangladesh are attacked and killed, they are tight-lipped. Today, when the commander of Hezbollah gets killed, they cancel the campaigning for one day. These are crocodile tears and people understand the intent behind this. This kind of conspiracy will lead to nothing; we should speak on the lines of humanity,” former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta was quoted by ANI as saying.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.