When the President stops by to surprise you: Droupadi Murmu delights students in Kerala | Watch

In a video that went viral on social media, a student can be heard saying he had just spotted the President inside her car, moments before the convoy halted right in front of them.

NCC cadets from the school stood at attention in uniform to salute the President.

The children and their teachers, who had gathered hoping for a brief glimpse of the President, were ecstatic as she walked up with a warm smile and exchanged greetings.

Murmu was on her way to the ashram to inaugurate the centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru’s Mahasamadhi when she spotted the students waiting by the roadside near the helipad.

While entering the school gates of Varkala Model Higher Secondary School in Kerala on Thursday, the students had no idea they were about to receive a surprise of a lifetime, as President Droupadi Murmu’s convoy suddenly stopped and she stepped out to meet them on her way to the Sivagiri Mutt.

Murmu stepped out, walked towards the students, and accepted the marigold flowers they had cultivated in the school garden.

"It was an unforgettable moment for us and our students. We never expected the President to step out of her convoy and meet us," the headmaster said.

Liyons, the School Staff Secretary, said the students also had the opportunity to see the Governor, ministers, and the President. He added that the President spent about five minutes with them.

"We only expected the President to wave from her car. We are thrilled by this experience," he said.

President Murmu's Sabrimala visit: President Droupadi Murmu visited Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday. She is the the first woman head of state to pray at the hilltop shrine.

She was accompanied by her son-in-law Ganesh Chandra Hembram and her security officers, offered prayers just before the noon prayers at the temple and spent nearly three hours at the Sannidhanam before departing for Thiruvananthapuram.

In 1973, VV Giri, then President, had also paid a visit to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force chopper carrying the President arrived at a freshly-constructed helipad at Pramadom shortly after 9am from the state capital.