'When there was no money...': Thief breaks into MP officer's house, leaves note

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas said that 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from sub-divisional magistrate Trilochan Singh Gaur's residence, news agency PTI reported.
The incident took place in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh(Representative Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A government officer in Madhya Pradesh received an angry note from a burglar, who couldn't find enough cash at his home. The incident took place in Dewas, about 150 kilometres from state capital Bhopal.

The note left by the burglar at sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Singh Gaur's residence has gone viral on social media. "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector)," the note posted on Twitter read.

The police said that the SDM was not at home for the past 15 days, according to news agency PTI. He filed a police complaint after finding his belongings scattered across the house and some cash and jewellery missing when he returned on Saturday.

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from Gaur's house, PTI reported.

The SDM's official residence is located in the high-profile area of Dewas where top district police officials also live.

According to the police, the thief apparently used the government officer's notepad and pen to write the note, PTI reported. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

Monday, October 11, 2021
