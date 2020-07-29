e-paper
Home / India News / When these sons stood by a hapless mother

When these sons stood by a hapless mother

After seeing a viral video on social Hoshiarpur based fitness expert Mandeep Singh Manny and activist Ajaib Singh Goldy came to the rescue of thild old lady and her son.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 14:04 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Mandeep Singh Manny donated rations to this old lady who suffers from a neurological disorder
Mandeep Singh Manny donated rations to this old lady who suffers from a neurological disorder
         

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of deprived people, and made it harder for those who were already struggling.

But there’s good in the world and probably that’s what holds it together. An old woman in Rupnagar, Punjab, who has a neurological disorder, collects garbage to be able to look after her son who has a similar condition. A video showing her working, so hard, despite her condition, went viral. Hoshiarpur based fitness expert Mandeep Singh Manny and activist Ajaib Singh Goldy, located her and visited her home to provide her rations and financial aid.

The fitness expert had come to his hometown from Italy before the lockdown and like many others got stuck here. For the past three months, he has been helping daily wagers, footpath vendors, migrant labourers with rations and essentials. For this woman and her son, he made extra efforts and provided them with essentials too.

Mandeep says, “I saw a video on a social media site wherein I saw the plight of this woman and her son. Instinctively, I wanted to help her.”

Social distancing and government restrictions had put many volunteers out of reach. However, motivated helpers have time and again found ways to serve others remotely.

He adds, “I made an appeal on my social media and urged people to find the address of this mother-son duo. To my surprise, I got the address within a week. So my NGO, Humanity First, immediately got into action and provided them with ration and some money for their daily needs.”

The woman collects garbage to be able to look after her son
The woman collects garbage to be able to look after her son

The NRI says, “We tend to get caught up in thinking that only medical personnel and first responders can make a meaningful difference during this crisis. Yet in the coronavirus era, simply reaching out to people is being helpful and heroic in small ways. We all can make a positive difference by tapping into our compassionate nature.”

Mandeep has been getting the son and the mother treated at a hospital in Mohali. He says, “It is my duty to help anyone in need. And I will make sure that they are treated by the best doctors in India.”

Coronavirus has enabled many people to take the time and space to evaluate their relationship with the world, people and themselves. Over three months, people have realised that it’s only kindness in the world that holds real importance. The pandemic has enabled people to take new perspectives on life with a renewed focus on meaningful experiences.

The mother-son duo will get treatment at a Mohali hospital
The mother-son duo will get treatment at a Mohali hospital

In the latest development, Mandeep efforts have borne fruit and people have donated copious amounts for their treatment and also for the construction of a house for them. He says, “It is amazing how people have come together to help them. It makes me believe that kindness and compassion does exist in this world and I salute all these people.”

