When will Congress announce Kerala CM? Key meet today | Here's what we know

The Congress-led United Democratic Front came back to power in Kerala on May 4 after a decade of Left rule. However, the party has so far failed to pick a chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Several Congress leaders including Kerala assembly leader of opposition VD Satheesan, state's AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, and state unit chief Sunny Joseph, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.(File Photo/ANI)

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While the suspense continues, several leaders of the party headed to the national capital to discuss and pick the new leadership of Kerala, even as most of them remained tight-lipped about who could get the post.

The discussions are set to take place today as former Congress Kerala chiefs K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran confirmed that they would be in Delhi for discussions on invitation of the high command.

Also read: Satheesan or KC? or Chennithala? Congress top brass to meet former Kerala chiefs as CM choice yet to be made

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{{^usCountry}} Sudheeran, who served as party's state unit president from 2014 to 2017, said that he was surprised when Congress high command called him. “It was a surprise when they (AICC) called me. I have booked a flight to Delhi tomorrow. I assume, I will be asked about the state’s current political atmosphere. I will give clear answers to the questions they ask me,” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier, without giving a clear picture on when is a decision on Kerala's leadership expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudheeran, who served as party's state unit president from 2014 to 2017, said that he was surprised when Congress high command called him. “It was a surprise when they (AICC) called me. I have booked a flight to Delhi tomorrow. I assume, I will be asked about the state’s current political atmosphere. I will give clear answers to the questions they ask me,” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier, without giving a clear picture on when is a decision on Kerala's leadership expected. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Muraleedharan gave a timeline and said on Monday that the decision on who would become Kerala's chief minister is expected within next 48 hours, which means that by Wednesday, Congress might announce their pick for the top post. Muraleedharan won from Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Kerala assembly polls. He served as Congress' Kerala chief from 2001 to 2004. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Muraleedharan gave a timeline and said on Monday that the decision on who would become Kerala's chief minister is expected within next 48 hours, which means that by Wednesday, Congress might announce their pick for the top post. Muraleedharan won from Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Kerala assembly polls. He served as Congress' Kerala chief from 2001 to 2004. {{/usCountry}}

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“When the two AICC observers came to Kerala last week, I relayed my opinion. I will stick to the same opinion. I don’t know what they (AICC) will ask. Whatever the high command decides, all the leaders are bound to accept it,” he said.

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Who are among frontrunners for Kerala CM post?

Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have popped up as potential candidates for the post of chief minister. This includes Congress' senior leader and MP KC Venugopal, and other leaders — VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

BJP targets Congress over delay

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Amidst delay on the key decision, Congress came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the party remained embroiled in internal tussle instead of governing the state.

Another BJP leader V Muraleedharan, who won from Kazhakootam constituency in Kerala in assembly polls, also criticised Congress over the delay and said that it was disrespectful to the people of the state.

“It shows the Congress does not care for the people of the state. Even after getting a massive mandate, the Congress couldn't come up with a name unanimously. It shows Congressmen are after power and not for the people. Congress leadership at the national and state-level do not care for the people of Keralam. It is a massive disrespect for the people of the state,” news agency ANI quoted Muraleedharan as saying.

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(With inputs from Vishnu Varma, agencies)

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