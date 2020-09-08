e-paper
Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 05:31 IST
Jamie Mullick
Jamie Mullick
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers in PPE coveralls monitors patients inside the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex (CWG) COVID-19 care centre in Patparganj.
Health workers in PPE coveralls monitors patients inside the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex (CWG) COVID-19 care centre in Patparganj.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

As total active cases of Covid-19 in India approach the million mark, here is one of the most important statistics of the disease’s run through the country: around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities. A look at five charts that best capture the rise in India’s active cases: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

