Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 05:31 IST

As total active cases of Covid-19 in India approach the million mark, here is one of the most important statistics of the disease’s run through the country: around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities. A look at five charts that best capture the rise in India’s active cases: