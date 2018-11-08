Where is Tej Pratap Yadav? Sister Misa says he could be in Varanasi

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar’s former health minister, is giving his family anxious moments by not returning to Patna, after days of high drama played out publicly over his decision to file for a divorce. He even skipped Diwali celebrations at home.

“I think, Tej Pratap is in Varanasi. He is probably introspecting and wants solitude,” said Rajya Sabha MP Misa, Tej Pratap’s eldest sister. Their father Lalu Prasad, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a former chief minister of Bihar, is in jail on corruption charges.

Misa was emphatic that “all is well within the family,” asserting that “too much of attention is being given to this divorce episode. It is a family matter and it will blow over.”

She would, however, not divulge whether her 29-year-old brother has been persuaded to reconsider divorce and work towards a patch-up with his wife of six months Aishwariya Rai, the daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and grand daughter of former chief minister Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap, who filed for divorce in a Patna family court on November 2, has not been in Patna since Friday last week amid speculation that he is avoiding coming home as he is apprehensive that his family might persuade him to withdraw the divorce petition before it is heard on November 29.

“Tej Pratap is a bit adamant and has already talked of pursuing the divorce. This is perhaps why he wants to come to Patna only before November 29 to appear before the court. It looks like he is even taking legal advice,” said a close family aide who asked not to be named.

He has meanwhile, seemingly cut off contact even with his supporters and leaders of the youth wing of the party. One such leader, Akash Yadav, said he has been unable to contact Tej Pratap. “The student union election is slated in December in all universities. But, we have to not been able to finalise the candidates list of the party because Tej Pratap is not being reached,” he said.

Tej Pratap left Patna on Friday and met his father at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences ( RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday, before leaving for an unknown destination. Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment at RIMS, where the RJD supremo is lodged in custody in connection with a fodder scam case.

There are reports that the former minister is in Varanasi for religious activities including havans.

Tej Pratap wed 25-year-old Aishwariya on MAy 12 this year. Last week he shocked his family and political circles in Bihar by filing a divorce petition seeking separation, citing “compatibility issues”

Sources said Tej Pratap’s family including father Lalu, mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister herself, and younger brother Tejashwi have tried hard to convince the young leader to withdraw the divorce petition, but without success.

Tej Pratap told reporters in Ranchi on November 3 that he would not go back on his decision to seek separation from his wife and had accused his parents of forcing him to marry Aishwariya. “Even my family is not supporting me after I filed for divorce. I am firm on my decision to seek divorce and nobody can force me to change it,” he had said.

Amid the marital discord, reports said Diwali celebrations at Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence in Patna were low key.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 20:53 IST