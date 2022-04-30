Home / India News / While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI
india news

While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi chief justices
pm modi chief justices
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out