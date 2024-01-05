Who are MARCOS, Navy marines who helped hijacked ship's crew?
Jan 05, 2024 10:58 PM IST
The MARCOs are among the mighty commando forces in the country including the National Security Guard, Garud, Para commandos, Force One, and others.
Affirming India's steadfast commitment to combating piracy in the Arabian Sea and ensuring the security of vital sea routes, the marine commandos of the Indian Navy took decisive action on Friday by boarding the 88,000-ton bulk carrier MV Lila Norfolk. This intervention followed a report from the UK Maritime Traffic Organization, which indicated that the vessel had fallen prey to pirate hijacking.
The Marcos safely evacuated the Indian crew following the report. However, no pirates were found onboard.
Who are the Marcos?
- The MARCOs, formed in 1987, are among the country's mighty commando forces, including the National Security Guard, Garud, Para commandos, Force One, and others.
- The MARCOs or Marine Commando Force of the Indian Navy comprise the toughest soldiers who undergo rigorous training to conduct swift and stealthy responses. MARCOs are modelled on the US Navy SEALS.
- MARCOS can operate across diverse environments, encompassing sea, air, and land. They also engage in collaborative efforts with the Indian Army to conduct operations in areas such as Kashmir.
- ‘The few The fearless’ is the MARCOs' motto. The force has earned recognition for its remarkable performance in Cactus, Leech, Pawan, and Cyclone operations. Notably, their valour and courage came to prominence during their involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
- The MARCOs also assisted in the initial stages of the Taj hotel attack in 2008, a report in MyGov stated.
- During the late 1980s, MARCOS executed a significant operation known as ‘Operation Pawan’ amidst the Sri Lankan Civil War. Their pivotal involvement in seizing key territories held by the LTTE played a crucial role in the restoration of peace in the region.
