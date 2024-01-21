Who are Ramnamis, devotees of Lord Ram, who have his name written on their body?

The Ramnami Samaj emerged in the 19th century in central and northern Chhattisgarh as a peaceful resistance movement against the prevailing caste system in India. Over a century ago, members of this sect made a significant decision to tattoo the name of Ram on their bodies and faces. This symbolic act aimed to convey the belief that Ram, or God, is omnipresent and exists everywhere. a member of the Ramnami religious movement with tattoos of Hindu god Ram's name on his body(AFP)

In a recent statement, the Ramnamis said that their ancestors foretold the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol 150 years ago.

The government of Chhattisgarh has also organised the Ramnami fair in the state ahead of the Ram Temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony. The fair revolves around the Ramnami Samaj of Chhattisgarh.

Ramnamis, devotees of Lord Ram, emphasize worshiping Ram in any form, whether in saffron robes or with a shaved head. The Ramnaamis believe those who worship Ram establish a profound connection with him.

They prioritize gender equality and adorn themselves with ‘ghungroos’ and a crown crafted from peacock feathers. In Chhattisgarh, ‘ghungroos’ play a vital role in their dances and Bhajan performances. Diverging from orthodox Hinduism, the Ramnamis believe in a formless divine entity, whom they worship as the 'One True God' identified as Ram. As a manifestation of their devotion, they inscribe his name on their bodies.

The process of tattooing is carried out manually by appointed senior Ramnamis, utilizing two wooden needles, making it an intensely painful endeavor. The ink used is created from the soot obtained by burning kerosene oil in an earthen pot.

Sejwana, a Ramnami from Chhattisgarh's Saraikela village, has been singing devotional songs since childhood. She belongs to the fourth generation of the Ramnami tradition and has Lord Ram's name inscribed on her surroundings, homes, and clothes.