Who are trolling journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who asked you question: Congress leader to PM Modi

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said PM Modi's office should find out who are trolling journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who asked the question on religious minority -- and take action against them. "Isn't it your own private Troll Army? If it is so would you take action against them?" Digvijaya Singh tweeted. Sabrina Siddiqui posted her photo cheering for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup.

Sabrina Siddiqui, the White House Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal took to Twitter in the face of the online criticism and posted photos from the time when she cheered for the Indian cricket team during the World Cup. "Since some have chosen to make a point of my personal background, it feels only right to provide a fuller picture. Sometimes identities are more complex than they seem," Sabrina wrote. Sabrina, a Pakistani-American journalist, is the great-great grand-daughter of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Commenting on Sabrina's photos cheering for India, Digvijaya Singh wrote, "SDabrina, you need not worry, you don't have to prove anything. You have done a great job as a journalist. Full marks to you. BJP CM Assam has already proved his leader wrong."

What Sabrina Siddiqui asked PM Modi

"Mr Prime Minister, India has long prided itself as the world’s largest democracy, but there are many human rights groups who say that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics. As you stand here in the East Room of the White House, where so many world leaders have made commitments to protecting democracy, what steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech?"

Who is Sabrina Siddiqui? Why is she being attacked on social media?

Sabrina Siddiqui is an American journalist of Pakistani origin. While BJP's Amit Malviya termed the question as 'motivated', Sabrina Siddiqui's personal background was on the radar. Her social media posts 'praying for Pakistan', wishing on Pakistan's Independence day were dug out as social media users concluded that she was chosen for asking this question to PM Modi as she is from Pakistan.

Row over minority question and Himanta Biswa's 'Hussain Obama'

In reply to Sabrina Siddiqui's question, PM Modi said he is surprised that people think that his government has discriminated against religious minorities. "Our government has taken the basic principles of democracy. And on that basis, our constitution is made and the entire country runs on that — our constitution and government. We have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, this is regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender. There’s absolutely no space for discrimination," PM Modi said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma got involved in the controversy as he took a veiled dig at former US president Barack Obama who during PM Modi's 3-day US tour gave an interview to CNN and referred to the issue of minorities in India.

