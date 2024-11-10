Who is Arsh Dala, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's aide arrested in Canada

Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala, was on Sunday arrested in Canada's Ontario, PTI reported citing sources. Dala, who was a close aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was detained after a shootout in Canada on October 27-28. Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dalla.

The incident is suspected to have occurred on October 28 in Milton.

Who is Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dala?

A member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a Khalistani terrorist group, Arsh Dala is a close aide to slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and a designated terrorist himself. Arsh Dala runs terror modules on behalf of him, the Ministry of Home Affairs website states.

Arsh Dala has been involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities. He has also been a part of orchestrated terror financing, and cross-border smuggling of drugs or weapons on a large scale.

Dala is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which included targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempting to murder, disturbing communal harmony, and creating terror among the people in the state of Punjab, the ministry further added.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dala was designated as an individual terrorist in 2023. Before that, he was a minor gangster in Moga, Punjab, before fleeing to Canada in 2018.

There, he came into contact with Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar and began collaborating with him.

Media reports quoting sources from the security agency stated that NIA, responsible for issuing red corner notices against gang members, indicated a significant clash between Dalla and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This conflict intensified in December 2023, coinciding with a troubling rise in extortion calls and threats reported by numerous Indian-origin business owners in Canada. The gravity of this situation cannot be understated, as it poses serious concerns for community safety and economic stability.