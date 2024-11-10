Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Arsh Dala, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's aide arrested in Canada

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Arsh Dala, who was a close aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was arrested after a shootout in Canada on October 27-28.

Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala, was on Sunday arrested in Canada's Ontario, PTI reported citing sources. Dala, who was a close aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was detained after a shootout in Canada on October 27-28.

Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dalla.
Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dalla.

The incident is suspected to have occurred on October 28 in Milton.

Who is Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dala?

A member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a Khalistani terrorist group, Arsh Dala is a close aide to slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and a designated terrorist himself. Arsh Dala runs terror modules on behalf of him, the Ministry of Home Affairs website states.

Arsh Dala has been involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities. He has also been a part of orchestrated terror financing, and cross-border smuggling of drugs or weapons on a large scale.

Dala is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which included targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempting to murder, disturbing communal harmony, and creating terror among the people in the state of Punjab, the ministry further added.

Massive protests outside Canadian embassy in Delhi after Brampton temple attack | Video

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dala was designated as an individual terrorist in 2023. Before that, he was a minor gangster in Moga, Punjab, before fleeing to Canada in 2018.

There, he came into contact with Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar and began collaborating with him.

Media reports quoting sources from the security agency stated that NIA, responsible for issuing red corner notices against gang members, indicated a significant clash between Dalla and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This conflict intensified in December 2023, coinciding with a troubling rise in extortion calls and threats reported by numerous Indian-origin business owners in Canada. The gravity of this situation cannot be understated, as it poses serious concerns for community safety and economic stability.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //