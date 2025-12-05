Who is Avadhut Sathe, ‘finfluencer’ banned and fined 546 crore by SEBI? 5 facts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cracked down on well-known stock-market trainer Avadhut Sathe and his company, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL), banning them from the securities market and ordering them to return an estimated ₹546 crore that the regulator says was earned through unregistered investment advisory activities. Avadhut Sathe also faced a massive fine of ₹ 546 crore from the SEBI.(LinkedIn)

But who exactly is Avadhut Sathe, a name widely known in trading circles?

Here are five key facts about him:

Founder of Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy:

Sathe established ASTA in 2008 and built it into one of the most visible stock-market training brands in India.

2. Market trainer since 2008:

He has been conducting trading seminars, workshops and mentorship programmes for over 16 years, branding himself as a “financial trader, trainer and mentor.”

3. Runs multiple financial ventures:

Sathe is associated with several business entities, including SADHAN Advisors LLP (partner since 2010), SADHAN Ventures (owner since 2008), and VentureIntellect Solutions Pvt Ltd (director since 2008), according to his LinkedIn profile.

4. Based in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR):

His academy claims to train and mentor thousands of retail market participants in the region and across India.

5. Engineering background:

Sathe holds a B.E. in Electronics from the University of Mumbai and a Software Engineering PG diploma (APGDST) from NCST, completed in 1993, his LinkedIn profile stated.

SEBI’s case against him

In a 125-page interim order and show-cause notice, SEBI said that funds collected from customers flowed into the accounts of ASTAPL and Avadhut Sathe himself. The regulator noted that while Sathe’s wife, Gouri Avadhut Sathe, participated in administrative activities, she did not provide advisory services, the core operations were “primarily driven by Avadhut Sathe”, said a PTI report.

According to the regulator, Sathe allegedly devised a scheme where course participants were pushed to trade in specific stocks, under the impression that they were receiving education. In reality, SEBI claims, Sathe was offering buy/sell recommendations without any investment-adviser registration, and charging fees for them.

SEBI observed that Sathe and ASTAPL collected ₹601.37 crore from more than 3.37 lakh people. The academy allegedly showcased only profitable trades, creating an illusion of guaranteed high returns. Live market data and trade performance were used in marketing to lure new students. None of the entities involved were SEBI-registered investment advisors or research analysts.

SEBI’s Whole-Time Member, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, stated that ASTAPL and Sathe are jointly and severally liable for disgorging the unlawful gains amounting to ₹546.16 crore.

What SEBI has ordered

– Immediate stop to all unregistered investment advisory activities.

– Ban on projecting or advertising past profits or participant success stories.

– Prohibition on using live market data during training.

– A direction to cease misleading investors, effective immediately.

SEBI emphasised the need for urgent action to prevent further public harm, citing deceptive marketing and inducement of investors, the PTI report said.

How the investigation began

SEBI initially examined ASTAPL’s operations for FY 2023-24 after spotting promotional content selectively featuring high-return trades. This review triggered a deeper investigation spanning from July 1, 2017, to October 9, 2025, ultimately leading to Thursday’s interim ban.

With this action, one of India’s most prominent stock-market educators now faces the biggest financial penalty ever imposed on an individual market trainer.

(With inputs from PTI)