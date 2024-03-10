Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress, reveals reason for switch

New Delhi: BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He attributed his decision to “compelling political reasons”. He later joined the Congress. Brijendra Singh joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," he wrote on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were present at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.

"One issue that was raised in the rally in Jind on 2nd October was about the alliance of BJP-JJP in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding it and that too is a reason (for quitting BJP)," Singh told ANI.

Who is Brijendra Singh?

Brijendra Singh is a Member of Parliament from Haryana's Hisar. He is also a member of many parliamentary panels.

Brijendra Singh is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who took voluntary retirement after serving the nation for 21 years.

In 1998, he secured 9th rank in the Civil Services Examination.

Brijendra Singh had pursued MA in modern history from JNU. He is a native of Haryana's Jind.

Brijendra Singh is the son of former union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh. He is the great grandson of Jat icon Chhotu Ram.

Brijendra Singh ‘not product of nepotism’

Brijendra Singh made his electoral debut in 2019. During his campaign, he had said he was not a product of nepotism.

"I should not be seen as a product of nepotism. I do come from an influential political family which has been in existence for over a century. But it's not that I am joining mainstream politics because I had nowhere to go. I had charted my own path in which I fairly succeeded," Singh had told PTI before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Bijendra Singh defeated JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress.

Last year, Brijendra Singh publicly backed the wrestlers who were protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

In 2022, there was speculation that Brijendra Singh is mulling at joining the Aam Aadmi Party. He, however, later rejected the rumours, saying he had no plans to join the party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed him in the INDIA bloc.

“Happy to see Brijendra Singh ji become a part of team INDIA from Haryana. He is an accomplished former bureaucrat, a successful MP, his presence will definitely add value to the alliance,” she wrote on X.