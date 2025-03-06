Who is Jatin Hukkeri? Architect husband of actor Ranya Rao, who is caught in alleged gold smuggling case
Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested on Monday after authorities seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her at Kempegowda International Airport.
Jatin Hukkeri, the husband of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, is under scrutiny following her recent arrest in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case. Police allege that he frequently travelled with Rao to Dubai multiple times. Ranya, who married Hukkeri in a high-profile ceremony at Taj West End a few months ago, caught investigators’ attention after taking four trips to Dubai within 15 days.
According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport. Following this, officials searched her residence, recovering gold jewellery valued at ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash.
Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
The total seizure in the case amounts to ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, in what officials describe as a major crackdown on organized gold smuggling networks.
Who is Jatin Hukkeri?
- Hukkeri earned a Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree in Architecture & Interior Design from RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru. He later completed his education at the Royal College of Art - Executive Education, London, specialising in Disruptive Market Innovation.
- According to Della Leaders Club (DLC), Jatin initially made a mark in Bengaluru’s restaurant industry with his innovative designs before expanding his influence across India and London. He is the Founder & Creative Director of WDA & DECODE LLC, as well as the founder of Craft CoDe.
- His LinkedIn profile highlights his expertise in Hospitality Architecture and planning, stating: “Experienced Architectural Designer with a demonstrated history of working in the Hospitality Architecture & planning industry. Skilled in Architectural Interiors, Custom Interiors, Recreation, Design, and Entertainment. Strong arts and design professional graduated from Royal College of Art, London.”
- One of Hukkeri’s most notable projects is Hangover, a cocktail bar and diner in Bengaluru. Describing its unique concept, he said, “It is path-breaking in terms of its spatial qualities, which are extremely simple for a bar.” The establishment is open on all sides across both floors, enhancing the user experience significantly.
- His client portfolio in Bengaluru includes Hangover, Bangalore XOOX, Brewmill, and Olive Beach, while he has also worked on projects in Delhi and Mumbai, such as Monkey Bar in Delhi and Gateway Taproom in Mumbai.
- Jatin Hukkeri leads WDA, a team of young, design-focused professionals, and has contributed to projects across the hospitality, retail, residential, and institutional sectors.