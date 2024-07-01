Who is Manoj Kumar Singh, new UP chief secretary and Yogi's trusted bureaucrat?

Manoj Kumar Singh, an IAS officer and a part of Yogi Adityanath's trusted circle, took charge as the new chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Manoj Kumar Singh replaced DS Mishra in the post, whose tenure came to an end this year. Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS officer from the 1988 batch of U.P cadre.

Making the announcement, a government spokesperson said, “When Yogi Adityanath became chief minister in 2017, he identified a group of bureaucrats who not only possessed experience and efficiency but also demonstrated integrity, tenacity, and a strong work ethic.” He added that Manoj Kumar Singh is a vital member of ‘Team Yogi’, and has assumed the chief secretary role after a rigorous selection process.

The spokesperson said that Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is recognised as a 'performer.' As one of the senior-most officers, he has earned a stellar reputation in the bureaucracy due to his extensive experience, efficiency, dedication, and competence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently shown confidence in Singh throughout his tenure.

Who is IAS Manoj Kumar Singh?

Manoj Kumar Singh is an IAS officer from the 1988 batch, and is considered to be a “recognised performer” by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson said. The IAS officer hails from Ranchi, and is due to retire in July 2025.

Manoj Kumar Singh currently holds two pivotal positions as the Agriculture Production Commissioner and the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to these roles, he is also serving in senior capacities as the Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Food Processing, as well as the Chairman of UPDA, UPSHA, and PICUP, all of which are crucial for the state's development.

Singh was credited with controlling the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas of the state during the pandemic. Manoj Kumar Singh has also significantly contributed to both the planning and implementation of the ‘BC Sakhi’ scheme, launched by the Yogi government.

As the Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh successfully implemented CM Yogi's mission at the grassroots level. His efforts were pivotal in achieving the declaration of all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh as open-defecation-free and in constructing the highest number of toilets in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)