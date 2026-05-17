Who is part of Kerala's new cabinet? Full list of ministers named by CM-designate Satheesan

With VD Satheesan set to take oath tomorrow as the chief minister of Kerala, he has handed the final list of his proposed cabinet ministers to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Satheesan said the names had been decided upon after discussions among alliance leaders.(X/ @KeralaGovernor)

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The CM-designate announced the names of 20 of his cabinet ministers, including three women, at a press conference at the Cantonment House in Thiruvanathapuram, ANI news agency reported. These ministers will take oath alongside Satheesan on Monday (May 18).

Satheesan said the names had been decided upon after discussions among alliance leaders, and while keeping social and regional representation within the coalition in mind. The Congress-led UDF government will be sworn in on Monday at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Full list of Kerala cabinet ministers to take oath tomorrow

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{{^usCountry}} • Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • Sunny Joseph (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Sunny Joseph (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • K Muraleedharan (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • K Muraleedharan (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • PC Vishnunadh (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • PC Vishnunadh (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • AP Anilkumar (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • AP Anilkumar (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Roji M John (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Roji M John (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • T Siddique (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • T Siddique (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Bindu Krishna (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Bindu Krishna (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • M Liju (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • M Liju (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • OJ Janeesh (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • OJ Janeesh (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • KA Thulasi (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • KA Thulasi (Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • PK Kunhalikuty (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • PK Kunhalikuty (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • PK Basheer (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • PK Basheer (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • KM Shaji (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • KM Shaji (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • N Shamsudheen (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • N Shamsudheen (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • VE Abdul Gafoor (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • VE Abdul Gafoor (IUML) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • CP John (Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • CP John (Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress) Congress gets 11 cabinet berths, IUML five {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress) Congress gets 11 cabinet berths, IUML five {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CM-designate Satheesan said Congress had been given 11 cabinet berths in his cabinet, adding that the decision on allocation of portfolios was taken after discussion with coalition partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM-designate Satheesan said Congress had been given 11 cabinet berths in his cabinet, adding that the decision on allocation of portfolios was taken after discussion with coalition partners. {{/usCountry}}

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“After 60 years, the full cabinet of UDF is going to be sworn in tomorrow at 10 am. Today 20 ministers list we have submitted to the Governor. Twenty-one ministers will be sworn in along with me,” ANI news agency cited Satheesan as saying. He further said that the entire process of allocation of portfolios was completed within 24 hours.

“…This is the fastest in the history of Kerala. Because even after election, the team UDF is team UDF, leaders are respecting each other,” Satheesan added. Apart from Congress, five members of the Indian Union Muslim League will be sworn in, alongisde two members of Kerala Congress, and one member each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party and Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee.

‘Have to consider social and regional balance’

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Satheesan said that while there were 63 elected members of legislative assembly capable of being given ministries, the alliance had to also consider “social and regional balance.”

“We are not able to include all the eligible persons in the cabinet. We have included two members from the SC, two women are in the Cabinet, and one Deputy Speaker is a woman,” the CM-designate said, adding that they had done “maximum to accommodate.”

Who will attend the oath-taking ceremony?

Satheesan said among those expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, and ministers from the states.

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Leader of Opposition and former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI Secretary Binoy Viswam and IUML president Pannakad Sadikal will also be in attendance, ANI cited Satheesan as saying.

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