Who is Suchana Seth? Bengaluru CEO accused of killing 4-year-old son in Goa now booked for assaulting police

Suchana Seth, CEO of the Bengaluru-based AI startup who was arrested in January 2024 for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in a Goa hotel, was on Tuesday charged with assaulting a woman police constable inside the Central Jail, where she is currently lodged. Suchana Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in the tech and research sectors, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Police said the altercation began after Seth “took the inward register of ladies prisoner block without permission,” and when questioned, she allegedly hurled abuses at the constable “with filthy words and further pushed and assaulted her with kicks and pulled her hair, thereby causing her bodily injuries.”

Seth has been booked under Section 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and Section 352 (intentional insult with the intention to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Who is Suchana Seth, and what are charges against her?