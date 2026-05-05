Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) doesn't just have political newbies who became first-time MLAs after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 results came out, but the two-year-old party also has people like KA Sengottaiyan, a former AIADMK veteran.

KA Sengottaiyan is currently serving as the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee.(ANI screengrab)

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TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan has secured his ninth win in assembly elections, winning the Gobichettipalayam constituency and successfully defending his stronghold.

This win carries profound significance, as it marks his first successful campaign under actor Vijay's newly formed party, TVK, after being expelled from the AIADMK.

Who is KA Sengottaiyan?

Currently serving as the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee, KA Sengottaiyan is a former Tamil Nadu minister with over 5 decades of political experience.

Born on January 9, 1948, he is one of the longest-serving legislators in Tamil Nadu, having first been elected in 1977 at the age of 29.

Sengottaiyan spent most of his career with the AIADMK as a staunch supporter of the late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. During his tenure with the party, he held several key portfolios, most notably serving as minister for school education.

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{{^usCountry}} He was expelled from the AIADMK in November 2025 due to “disagreements” and he joined the TVK. He is considered a vital asset within the party due to his extensive administrative and political experience, serving as a senior advisor and organiser for the new party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was expelled from the AIADMK in November 2025 due to “disagreements” and he joined the TVK. He is considered a vital asset within the party due to his extensive administrative and political experience, serving as a senior advisor and organiser for the new party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the results were declared on Monday, Sengottaiyan led a massive celebratory roadshow through the streets of Erode, greeted by thousands of enthusiastic supporters and party cadres. Total grip on bastion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the results were declared on Monday, Sengottaiyan led a massive celebratory roadshow through the streets of Erode, greeted by thousands of enthusiastic supporters and party cadres. Total grip on bastion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite shifting his lifelong political allegiance from the AIADMK to the TVK in late 2025, the veteran leader maintained his grip on the seat he has now represented nine times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite shifting his lifelong political allegiance from the AIADMK to the TVK in late 2025, the veteran leader maintained his grip on the seat he has now represented nine times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sengottaiyan defeated his closest rival, N Nallasivam of the DMK, by a margin of 16,620 votes, securing 82612 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sengottaiyan defeated his closest rival, N Nallasivam of the DMK, by a margin of 16,620 votes, securing 82612 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond just one seat, TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It emerged as the single largest party in the assembly with 108 seats. One of its biggest wins would be the Kolathur constituency, where the sitting chief minister and DMK leader, MK Stalin, lost to TVK's VS Babu.

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