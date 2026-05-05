...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, the ninth-time Tamil Nadu MLA in Vijay's camp?

KA Sengottaiyan was expelled from the AIADMK in November 2025 due to “disagreements” and he joined the TVK.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 03:33 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) doesn't just have political newbies who became first-time MLAs after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 results came out, but the two-year-old party also has people like KA Sengottaiyan, a former AIADMK veteran.

KA Sengottaiyan is currently serving as the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee.(ANI screengrab)

TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan has secured his ninth win in assembly elections, winning the Gobichettipalayam constituency and successfully defending his stronghold.

This win carries profound significance, as it marks his first successful campaign under actor Vijay's newly formed party, TVK, after being expelled from the AIADMK.

Who is KA Sengottaiyan?

Currently serving as the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee, KA Sengottaiyan is a former Tamil Nadu minister with over 5 decades of political experience.

Born on January 9, 1948, he is one of the longest-serving legislators in Tamil Nadu, having first been elected in 1977 at the age of 29.

Sengottaiyan spent most of his career with the AIADMK as a staunch supporter of the late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. During his tenure with the party, he held several key portfolios, most notably serving as minister for school education.

Beyond just one seat, TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It emerged as the single largest party in the assembly with 108 seats. One of its biggest wins would be the Kolathur constituency, where the sitting chief minister and DMK leader, MK Stalin, lost to TVK's VS Babu.

 
vijay tamil nadu assembly election 2026 tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Who is TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, the ninth-time Tamil Nadu MLA in Vijay's camp?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.