Who is Zeeshan Akhtar? Key conspirator in Baba Siddique murder case 'arrested' in Canada

Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged key conspirator in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, has been “arrested” in Canada, Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to Zeeshan Akhtar (left in pic) and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder.

Zeeshan Akhtar 22, was reportedly held in a fake passport case.

"Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back)," Yogesh Kadam told the media.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Bandra area in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Police have arrested at least 25 persons in the case so far.

Who is Zeeshan Akhtar?