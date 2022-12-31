WHO presses China for specific, real-time data on Covid

A team of World Health Organization (WHO) met Chinese officials on Friday and pressed them to be more forthcoming on specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, the UN health agency said in a statement amid the burgeoning Covid-19 outbreak in the country. In the high-level meeting, the WHO asked the officials for more genetic sequencing data and data on disease impact, including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths. (Also Read | 'Concern over China Covid-19 surge understandable': WHO)

The officials from China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration were also asked to regularly share data on vaccination, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old. The WHO also called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support on these areas, according to the statement.

“WHO stressed the importance of monitoring and the timely publication of data to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses,” the statement read.

Earlier on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged the absence of “comprehensive information” while expressing concern over the evolving Covid situation in China.

“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations,” the WHO chief told a press conference.

“We remain concerned about the evolving situation and we continue encouraging China to track the Covid-19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system,” he added.

Meanwhile, several countries have rushed to impose mandatory negative RT-PCR tests on travellers from China as a precautionary measure. France and Britain on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including India, to introduce curbs on travellers from China amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

