Who represented India at slain Iran supreme leader Khamenei's funeral? Govt answers

Union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, representing India and paying their respects on behalf of the government and the people, the ministry of external affairs confirmed.

Minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at Khamenei's funeral. (X/@Iran_in_India)

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Khamenei, who served as Iran's supreme leader from 1989, was killed at the age of 86 on the first day of the United States-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. Iran has planned six days of funeral ceremonies, beginning on Saturday, to honour him. Follow live updates related to Khamenei’s funeral here.

Indian delegation at Khamenei’s funeral

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked during his weekly media briefing about India's representation at the funeral ceremony, which was attended by several foreign dignitaries.

In response, he said minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain had been sent to represent India.

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{{^usCountry}} "As far as the government of India is concerned, we issued a press statement on it that from our side.. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and along with him minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita, they are in Tehran today to represent India there (at the burial ceremonies)... for Iran's late Supreme Leader's," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As far as the government of India is concerned, we issued a press statement on it that from our side.. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and along with him minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita, they are in Tehran today to represent India there (at the burial ceremonies)... for Iran's late Supreme Leader's," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, Margherita wrote, “Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India.” He also attached some images from the ceremony.

The Bihar Raj Bhavan also said that the governor conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict in West Asia.

“Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict," the governor's office posted.

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The embassy of Iran in India also shared visuals of Hasnain and Margherita paying their respects at the venue where the mourning ceremony for Khamenei was held.

Mehbooba Mufti, Salman Khurshid also attend ceremony

Apart from the official Indian delegation, several Indian dignitaries attended the ceremony after receiving invitations.

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Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was among those present. Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid attended the ceremony on behalf of the Congress party.

Religious leaders from the Sikh, Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities in India also paid tribute to the late Iranian leader.

Khamenei’s funeral procession

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According to Iran's state media, the main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for July 6.

Funeral ceremonies will continue in the holy city of Qom on July 7, while Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

With inputs from agencies