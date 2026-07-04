Who represented India at slain Iran supreme leader Khamenei's funeral? Govt answers

Union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, representing India and paying their respects on behalf of the government and the people, the ministry of external affairs confirmed. Minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at Khamenei's funeral. (X/@Iran_in_India)

Khamenei, who served as Iran's supreme leader from 1989, was killed at the age of 86 on the first day of the United States-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. Iran has planned six days of funeral ceremonies, beginning on Saturday, to honour him. Follow live updates related to Khamenei’s funeral here.

Indian delegation at Khamenei’s funeral Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked during his weekly media briefing about India's representation at the funeral ceremony, which was attended by several foreign dignitaries.

In response, he said minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain had been sent to represent India.

"As far as the government of India is concerned, we issued a press statement on it that from our side.. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and along with him minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita, they are in Tehran today to represent India there (at the burial ceremonies)... for Iran's late Supreme Leader's," he said.