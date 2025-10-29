Who was Darshan Singh Sahsi? NRI tycoon killed in Canada, Bishnoi gang man says he did it

Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year old NRI tycoon, was shot dead on Tuesday outside his house in Canada’s British Columbia, an incident that the local law enforcement suspect to be a targeted attack. Darshan Singh Sahsi, who was a brick kiln owner in Rajgarh village near Punjab's Doraha, moved to Vancouver in 1991. (Sourced)

Some reports on Wednesday said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility for Darshan Singh Sahsi's murder.

Goldy Dhillon reportedly shared a Facebook post in which claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that the victim was involved in a major drug trade and had allegedly ignored the gang's demands for money. HT could not independently verify this.

He went on to become a well known philanthropist and businessman who led Canam International, which is considered among the world’s leading recyclers of clothing, HT earlier reported.

Darshan Singh Sahsi also owned a plant in Gujarat's Kandla and a recycling facility in Haryana's Panipat before he moved to Vancouver.

Known for his generosity and community involvement, Sahsi was considered as someone deeply associated with Punjabi literary and cultural circles.

Darshan Singh Sahsi had served as a patron of Ludhiana's Punjabi Sahit Akademi, since 2012 and was known for his contribution to promoting Punjabi language and heritage.

Investigators said unidentified assailants opened fire on Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, while he was near his truck parked in the driveway of his residence on Townline Road.

Sahshi died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, cited in the previous HT report of the shooting, said they responded to reports of a shooting just after 9.20am (local time).