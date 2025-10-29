Ludhiana-born bizman Darshan Singh Sahsi gunned down in Canada

A prominent Punjab-born businessman was shot dead on Tuesday outside his house in Canada’s British Columbia in what local law enforcement believe was a targeted attack.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, while he was near his truck parked in the driveway of his residence on Townline Road. He died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Abbotsford Police Patrol officers said they responded to reports of a shooting just after 9.20am (local time).

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and confirmed the incident was confined to a single parked vehicle on the roadway. They discovered Sahsi suffering from life-threatening injuries inside the vehicle. Despite lifesaving medical efforts of first responders, he succumbed to his injuries, Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement. No arrests have been made at this time. The attack has left the Punjab community in shock and disbelief.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken charge of the case. In a post on social media, IHIT said, “Shooting appears to be targeted, and investigation is in the early stages.” According to the outlet CBC News, he was identified by his son Arpan. He said, “Of course we’re devastated because it does not make sense to us.”

“There were no threats, there was no blackmail, there was no extortion,” the outlet cited him as saying. While shootings, often linked to extortion, have become rife in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, where Abbotsford is located, this is just the second instance of a murder.

On June 11, businessman Satwinder Sharma was shot dead.

Sahsi was well known as a philanthropist and a successful businessman who ran the Canam International, which is considered among the world’s leading recyclers of clothing.

Sahsi was a brick kiln owner in Rajgarh village near Doraha before he moved to Vancouver in 1991. He also owned a plant in Kandla, Gujarat and a recycling facility in Panipat at the time.

Known for his generosity and community involvement, Sahsi was also deeply associated with Punjabi literary and cultural circles. He had served as a patron of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, since 2012 and was widely respected for his contribution to promoting Punjabi language and heritage.

“This is not just a personal loss — it’s a loss for Punjab’s identity abroad,” said Gurbhajan Singh Gill, former president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi. “Darshan Singh Sahsi represented the best of Punjabi values — hard work, humility, and community spirit,” he added.

Family members and acquaintances in Ludhiana were devastated upon receiving the news. “He was more than a businessman — he was a bridge between Punjab and the Punjabi diaspora,” said a close family friend from Doraha. “His death is an irreparable loss for both the community in Canada and here at home.”

The Punjabi community in Canada and Punjab has expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident. Several cultural and business organisations in Ludhiana have condemned the killing and called upon the Indian and Canadian authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Sahsi’s relatives in Ludhiana are coordinating with Indian diplomatic officials in Canada to have his body repatriated for last rites in his native village.