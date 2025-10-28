Ludhiana-born businessman shot dead outside home in Canada's British Columbia, probe on

Darshan Singh Sahsi, a Ludhiana-born businessman and prominent figure in the Punjabi community of Abbotsford city in Canada's British Columbia, was shot dead outside his home on Monday. Darshan Singh Sahsi, aged around 68, hailed from Rajgarh village near Doraha in Punjab's Ludhiana district. (HT Photo)

According to reports from Abbotsford, unidentified assailants opened fire on Sahsi while he was near his truck parked in the driveway of his residence on Townline Road. He died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The attack took place around 9:20 am on Monday(local time), leaving the community there in shock and disbelief.

Sahsi, aged around 68, hailed from Rajgarh village near Doraha in Punjab's Ludhiana district. He had moved to Canada several years ago, where he successfully established a textile and recycling business with operations spread across multiple countries. Known for his generosity and community involvement, Sahsi was also deeply associated with Punjabi literary and cultural circles. He had served as a patron of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, since 2012 and was widely respected for his contribution to promoting Punjabi language and heritage.

Family members and acquaintances in Ludhiana were devastated upon receiving the news. “He was more than a businessman — he was a bridge between Punjab and the Punjabi diaspora,” said a close family friend from Doraha. “His death is an irreparable loss for both the community in Canada and here at home.”

According to reports, the shooter had been waiting near the house for nearly two hours before launching the attack. The local police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation, though no arrests had been made till late evening. The motive behind the killing remains unclear.

The Punjabi community in Canada and Punjab has expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident. Several cultural and business organizations in Ludhiana have condemned the killing and called upon the Indian and Canadian authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, Sahsi’s relatives in Ludhiana are coordinating with Indian diplomatic officials in Canada to have his body repatriated for last rites in his native village.

“This is not just a personal loss — it’s a loss for Punjab’s identity abroad,” said Gurbhajan Singh Gill, former president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi. “Darshan Singh Sahsi represented the best of Punjabi values — hard work, humility, and community spirit.”