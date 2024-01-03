Who was Divya Pahuja, who ‘honey trapped’ slain gangster, shot dead in Gurugram on Tuesday?

Divya Pahuja, a model in Gurugram who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai, was shot dead in a hotel. She was out on bail. Divya Pahuja

On Tuesday night, five people took Divya Pahuja to a hotel and shot her in the head. The Gurugram police arrested three of them as they were taking her body in a car to dump it, police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya Pahuja was a former model. She was one of the accused in the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli. The gangster was murder in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

In June last year, the Bombay High Court had granted her bail, seven years after she was arrested in connection with the murder.

Divya Pahuja, her mother and five police officers had been arrested for the murder of the gangster.

The Mumbai Police had said that Gadoli was lured by the policemen in the hotel with the help of his girlfriend Pahuja. He was later allegedly killed in a fake encounter.

The police had also said that Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli.

The police had said Pahuja was used as a honey trap by Gujjar, who was in prison at the time of the encounter, PTI reported.

Also read: HC grants bail to ex-model Divya Pahuja in Sandeep Gadoli fake encounter case

The police are investigating the case.

Divya Pahuja had applied for bail on the ground that she had been incarcerated for around seven years. Pahuja was only 18 years old when she was arrested and put behind bars.

Who was Sandeep Gadoli?

Sandeep Gadoli, a dreaded gangster from Gurugram was charged with a string of murders and had kept the police on their toes for over two decades. He was seriously injured in a shootout in Mumbai on February 6, 2016. Gadoli opened fire at two Gurgaon Police constables when they arrived at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri around 11 am to arrest him. Gadoli carried a cash reward of ₹1.25 lakh and was wanted in connection with several murders, including the killing of municipal councillor Binder Gujjar’s driver in October 2015. Gadoli had 36 cases registered against him. His aide, Sonu, was arrested in Mumbai in 2015 for sexually harassing a model in Bandra.